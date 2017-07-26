Home > Local >

FRSC vows to prosecute Abia Speaker's wife over 'assault' of officials

Security aides of the Speaker's wife allegedly shot two FRSC officials when they were stopped for not wearing seat belt.

Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC.

Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has said it will prosecute wife of the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Mrs. Victoria Kalu.

The Speaker's wife allegedly ordered the shooting of some road marshals.

Two FRSC officials were said to have been shot by policemen attached to the Abia State Speaker, Chikwendu Kalu.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, July 25, by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the driver of the Speaker's wife's vehicle was stopped along the Umuikaa/Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, for not wearing a seat belt.

Mrs. Kalu allegedly directed her security aides to shoot the FRSC officials when they queried her over the traffic offence.

It was, however, not specified if the Speaker's wife drove the car herself or one of her aides did.

"The case is not closed yet. I’ll prosecute the wife of the speaker," the statement quoted Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi as saying.

The FRSC boss also lamented the ill treatment of road safety officers, saying at least four officials were assaulted in less than one week.

Oyeyemi condemned the attacks and vowed to prosecute the attackers.

