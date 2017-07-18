Home > Local >

FRSC Shooting :  2 security operatives in police custody

FRSC Shooting 2 security operatives in police custody

Ogbonna said the command condemned the ‘dastardly act’ and gave assurance that there would be fairness and justice.

  • Published:
Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC. play

Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC.

(guardian)

FRSC Commission frowns on attack on personnel, says enough is enough
On Lagos-Sagamu 6 die, 4 injured in road crash
FRSC 2 officers shot, hospitalised in Abia
Osita Chidoka Ex-minister promises to unlock Anambra’s potential in transportation, logistics sectors
In Kwara Tatabu village bridge collapses due to rain
Auto Crash 1 dead, 18 injured in Ibadan
In Niger Collapsed bridge leaves people stranded
In Enugu NUC to upgrade FRSC academy to degree awarding institution
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Abia Police Command has arrested and detained two security operatives involved in Saturday’s shooting of two officials of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Aba.

The spokesman of the command, Mr Geofrey Ogbonna, made the announcement on Monday in Umuahia in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He however declined to disclose the identities of the operatives.

“The shooting did not involve the police alone: an officer from the department of State Security Service was also involved."

“The two persons have been arrested and are being detained. Investigation into the incident had commenced,” he said.

Ogbonna said the command condemned the ‘dastardly act’ and gave assurance that there would be fairness and justice at the end of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Abia Sector Command of the FRSC has declined to comment on the matter.

However a reliable source at the command told NAN on condition of anonymity, that one of the victims had a pellet from the shot lodged in a sensitive part of his waist.

“He was booked for surgery for the removal of the pellet but we learnt this morning that the surgery could no longer go on."

“Doctors said that surgery could cause him permanent disability and that it would be better to manage his condition with the pellet in his body,” the source said.

NAN recalls that the FRSC officials were shot on Saturday by the security aides attached to the Speaker of the Abia Assembly, Mr Chikwendu Kalu.

The incident took place at Arungwa Junction (near Aba) on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway when the officials stopped the vehicle conveying the speaker’s wife, Victoria, to Aba.

NAN learnt that trouble started when the officials attempted to book the vehicle on the grounds that the occupants did not wear seat belts.

The speaker told newsmen on Sunday that following a distress call he got from his relations at the scene, he sent his chief detail to the place.

He said that he was surprised to hear later that there was shooting in which FRSC officials were involved.

Kanu, who condemned the shooting, described it as an act of “over zealousness” on the part of any security operative.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
2 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet
3 Buhari President may not be stable till the end of his term –...bullet

Local

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President backs girl-child education
FRSC Men Shooting Victims stop Abia Speaker from entering hospital ward
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Comprehensive law on mortgages necessary to address 17 million housing deficits
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello in Zamfara state on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Osinbajo Acting President calls for country's unity