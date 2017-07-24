Home > Local >

FRSC confirms 11 deaths in recent accident in Ile Ife

In Ile-Ife FRSC confirms 11 deaths in recent accident



Scene of a tacker explosion - photo for illustrative purpose only play

Scene of a tacker explosion - photo for illustrative purpose only

(File)

Mr Anthony Oko, Osun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday confirmed that 11 persons lost their lives in an accident which occurred on Sunday afternoon at Ile-Ife.

Oko disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the accident involved an IVECO petrol diesel truck and an 18-seater bus.

The commander said that the accident was caused by impatience and excessive speeding by the driver of the commuter bus and a wrong U-turn by the truck driver.

According to him, it is an indication that the drivers are not cautious of the enormity of the responsibilities on them.

Oko stated that road crashes would have been drastically reduced during the raining season, if drivers had embraced the Speed Limiting Device which the Federal Government introduced.

The unfortunate accident that occurred yesterday in Ile-Ife around 12 noon, from the information gathered, was caused by over speeding and a wrong U-turn.

“By our account, it was a lateral crash involving an 18-passenger bus which loaded 12 persons, alongside scrap engines, and 10 died on the spot.

“One of the two that were critically injured had to be rushed to hospital for treatment,’’ he said.

Oko admonished motorists to always exercise patience, avoid consuming alcohol, stay away from overloading their vehicles, among others, to reduce untimely deaths on the nation’s roads.

