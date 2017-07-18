Home > Local >

FRSC :  Commission frowns on attack on personnel, says enough is enough

FRSC Commission frowns on attack on personnel, says enough is enough

The FRSC boss said that another official of the corps was unlawfully detained in a police facility after the shooting in Abia.

  • Published:
FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi play

FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi

(channelstv)

On Lagos-Sagamu 6 die, 4 injured in road crash
FRSC 2 officers shot, hospitalised in Abia
Osita Chidoka Ex-minister promises to unlock Anambra’s potential in transportation, logistics sectors
In Kwara Tatabu village bridge collapses due to rain
Auto Crash 1 dead, 18 injured in Ibadan
In Niger Collapsed bridge leaves people stranded
In Enugu NUC to upgrade FRSC academy to degree awarding institution
Dakuku Peterside Transport, logistics key to economic development - NIMASA DG says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to bring perpetrators of unprovoked attacks and molestation of its men to justice.

The Corps Marshal,FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the vow in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

This came on the heels of Saturday’s shooting of two FRSC officials in Abia by security operatives attached to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kalu.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC boss as saying that another official of the corps was unlawfully detained in a police facility after the shooting in Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saturday’s incident is the latest in the spate of attacks and assault on FRSC personnel.

Tuesday’s statement came with a catalogue of recent attacks on FRSC personnel in the FCT, Jigawa and Oyo states between July 12 and 15.

Oyeyemi said all the attacks had been collated and documented, and would be brought to the attention of all relevant arms of government for necessary action.

“Many road users are abusing the civility of the unarmed personnel that are trained to be cautious while discharging their legitimate duties."

“In the past, many FRSC operatives had been abducted, killed, assaulted, ran over, threatened and shot."

“It is also disheartening that some of the attackers misinformed the unsuspecting public by releasing manipulated information to gain public sympathy."

“Attempts are often made to make the aggressors look like the victims. Enough is enough. The Corps will not leave any stone unturned to prosecute all those involved in the recent spate of attacks,’’ he said.

The Corps Marshal, who stated that additional steps were being taken to further protect staff performing their legitimate duties, urged them to continue to discharge their duties without fear or ill-will.

According to him, the hall mark of gallant operatives is never to be deterred by negative influences but focused in the commitment to service for the sake of posterity.

He appealed to all sister security operatives and the general public to always come to the aid of the FRSC marshals when they are under threat.

“If the laws are not strictly enforced, road safety becomes the first casualty. Nobody knows the next victim,’’ Oyeyemi said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
2 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet
3 Buhari President may not be stable till the end of his term –...bullet

Local

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello in Zamfara state on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Osinbajo Acting President calls for country's unity
Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and Head of UN Office for West Africa and Sahel, Mohamed Chambas
Yemi Osinbajo UN commends Acting President’s handling of Bakassi conflict
Buhari and Saraki
Saraki 'Smuggling, greatest threat to Buhari’s economic policy'
The state government is committed to diversifying the state's economy.
In Kwara Govt boosts farmers with N360m farm inputs