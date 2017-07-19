Fresh crisis claims dozens of lives in Southern Kaduna

Reports have claimed that at least 37 people have been killed in the Kajuru Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna after violence broke out in the region on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

According to a report by The Guardian, trouble had started when a group of Fulani youths went on a revenge mission to a village at Ugwan Uka after the killing of their kinsman.

The Fulani group, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria on Saturday alleged that four of its members were killed by youths from Kadara and Gwari communities in Kajuru.

The Kadara community had claimed that a Fulani man killed in the community was a known bandit who fell victim to a mob.

According to someone from Kadara, despite the fact that the chief of Kadara spoke with the association, the community was attacked by Fulani youths in the early hours of Sunday.

Five of the youths identified as part of the mob that killed the Fulani man were some of the casualties of the attack.

A reprisal attack staged by youths from the Kadara community resulted in more deaths as they attacked Fulani settlements, burning houses.

According to Mallam Salisu Mohammed, an eyewitness, Kadara youths returned to wreak more havoc, after security agents arrived and left the area, killing more people.

He said, "These are the ones whose bodies have been recovered. As I am talking with you, we don’t know the actual number of casualties as our people are scattered all over, running to save their lives."

Another eyewitness claimed that a seven-month-old baby was one of the casualties in the attack, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The crisis was confirmed by Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, who said, "Not only the police but the joint patrol comprising the police and army are still there and the situation has been brought under control.

"I spoke with them this afternoon and they confirmed to me they're still there. There is no way this type of thing will happen and we will just withdraw like that."

When asked about the official number of casualties, he said, "I will let you know but for now we don't know."