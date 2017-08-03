Former Kwara LG officials get N100m severance

The Kwara State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) has announced the release of N100million for the payment of severance packages of ex-political office holders.

Hajia Funmi Salau, the TIC Chairperson of Ilorin South local government, who made this known in Ilorin, noted that they payment was from the July federal allocation to the 16 local government councils in the State.

She added that owing to the increased allocation to the councils, members of Joint Accounts Allocation Committee resolved that N100m be released to offset part of the arrears owed the former political office holders.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who confirmed this development in a chat with newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday, added that the payment would bring relief to the affected ex-officials of local governments in the State.