Home > Local >

Former Kwara LG officials get N100m severance

In Kwara Former LG officials get N100m severance

The payment is from the July federal allocation to the 16 local government councils in the State. 

  • Published:
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Atlantic Reporter)

Osinbajo FG approves N20bn for road reconstruction in Plateau, Kwara
In Kwara Govt reveals why banks make deductions from LG allocation
In Kwara LGs share N574M as teachers get N1.138B for July 
Saraki Senate President denies civil servant was sacked for criticising him
In Kwara Govt says there's no plan to shut down Radio Kwara
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) has announced the release of N100million for the payment of severance packages of ex-political office holders.

Hajia Funmi Salau, the TIC Chairperson of Ilorin South local government, who made this known in Ilorin, noted that they payment was from the July federal allocation to the 16 local government councils in the State. 

She added that owing to the increased allocation to the councils, members of Joint Accounts Allocation Committee resolved that N100m be released to offset part of the arrears owed the former political office holders.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who confirmed this development in a chat with newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday, added that the payment would bring relief to the affected ex-officials of local governments in the State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Saraki Why we rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman - Senate Presidentbullet

Local

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Osun pensioners stage another protest against Governor
Buhari shares a laugh with State Governors in his London apartment
Buhari 'Don't believe reports of advance team flying to Nigeria to receive president'
Image of former President Goodluck Jonathan's property looted and vandalised by some police officers
Goodluck Jonathan 4 police officers dismissed for looting ex-President's house
Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Nigerian Army warns Ekiti governor to keep quiet