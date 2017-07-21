Former Attorney-General, Olu Onagoruwa, is dead

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Olu Onagoruwa has died in the early hours of Friday, July 21, 2017.

The human rights activist, who was appointed as Attorney General in 1993, was 80 years old.

Dr. Onagoruwa distinguished himself as the the legal adviser of the Daily Times of Nigeria for years while it was under the control of late Papa Babatunde Jose.

He was appointed the Attorney-General of the country shortly after the coup led by late General Sani Abacha against Chief Ernest Shonekan's interim government.