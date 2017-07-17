Home > Local >

FIRS seals 4 firms over debt of N630M

Four different agencies within Lagos and Port Harcourt have been sealed by the FIRS over tax debts to the tune of N630million.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, sealed four companies in Lagos and Port Harcourt over their failure to meet their tax obligations totalling N630 million.

This was revealed in a press statement issued by the tax agency on Monday, July 17, 2017.

The statement revealed further that the affected firms include Charcoal and Spices Restaurant Limited, GRA, Port Harcourt, and Cioscon Nigerian Limited at 14 Aba Road, Port Harcourt. 

"The leader of the FIRS enforcement team, Anita Erinne, sealed both companies after showing a warrant of distraint to officials of the company.

"Charcoal and Spices Restaurant Limited owes N12,388,979.50 tax debt while Cioscon Nigerian Ltd has a tax liability amounting to N479,203,464.43 from 2014 to 2016 which the firm has failed to remit.

"Erinne told the defaulting firms that the companies’ premises will be unsealed when they clear their outstanding tax bills," the statement reads.

The statement further revealed that in Lagos, the enforcement team of the FIRS sealed Joza Global Service situated at 18, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi, Lagos over a tax debt of over N30.6 million.

The FIRS team also sealed-off Spog Petrochemicals Limited situated at 50d, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos over a tax debt of N105.5 million.

Last week, the FIRS sealed off the premises of tax-owing companies in Abuja.

Among these was an educational facility, Fanaks International Schools in the Asokoro area of the federal capital. The school was owing a total of N976,133.57 in Company Income Tax (CIT), Education Tax (EDT) and Withholding Tax (WHT).

