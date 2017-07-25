Home > Local >

The Senate has passed the bill seeking to make Peace Corps of Nigeria a para-military organisation.

After several setbacks, the Senate has passed the bill seeking to establish the Peace Corps of Nigeria as a para-military organisation.

The Senate decision was sequel to an advice by its committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters for the adoption of the Conference Committee Report.

The report was presented to the Senate by Senator Bayero Nafada.

The House of Representative will also approve the harmonized version of the bill.

It will thereafter be sent to the President for assent before it can become a law.

Describing the passage of the bill as 'long journey', Senate President Bukola Saraki thanked the Senators for their support for the bill.

"One long journey, we finally got to the Promise land. Thank you all," Saraki said.

