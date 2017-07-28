FG will support efforts that benefit people - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday said that the Federal Government would support efforts geared toward making life easier for the citizenry.

Osinbajo said this while inaugurating the 16-Km Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and 14-Km Chokocho-Igbo-Etche-Rumuokurushi Inter-Change in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers, rehabilitated by the state government.

The acting President commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for his development feat and stressed the importance of the unity of the country.

According to him, Nigerians we must always maintain the unity of their country because the country is great in their diversity.

”We are greater together than apart,” he said.

Osinbajo, however, urged the leaders in government to de-emphasise partisan concerns and work in the interest of their people to make them feel the impact of the government.

”We must always look for ways to advance the interest of our people; today is a very happy day; we will always have happy days,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Gov. Nyesom Wike said that the two roads were damaged and thus, militated against the transportation of agricultural produce in the area.

Wike said the roads were reconstructed due to their importance in reviving the economy of Etche Local Government Area.