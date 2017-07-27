FG to present 2018 Budget to NASS in October

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma has revealed that the Federal Government will send the 2018 appropriation bill to the National Assembly in October.

According to The Punch, the minister disclosed this at a public dialogue with top government officials, members of Civil Societies Organisation, and the Organised Private Sector among others on the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

He said that the early submission will allow lawmakers to have enough time to vet it and pass it to to the executive.

The 2017 appropriation bill was not passed into law until June this year, when Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo signed the N7.44 trillion Budget of Economic Recovery and Growth.

Udoma said submitting the budget early will ensure that the country returns to a predictable budget year which would run from January to December.