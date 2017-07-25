FG to construct 3,000 new homes for IDPs – Acting President

The Federal Government says it will soon kick-off the implementation of a comprehensive rebuilding plan under the Bama Initiative scheme for the North-east areas that were ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo stated this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande.

Akande said the acting President was speaking at a meeting that comprised the Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, some ministers and service chiefs in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

According to Osinbajo, the Bama Initiative will lead to the construction of 3000 new homes, 10 police stations, 18 primary and secondary schools, health centres, creation of Special Bama Squad for security and the recruitment of 1500 local hunters as Agro Rangers, among others

He said: “Under what has been termed as the Bama Initiative, the Federal Government will contribute 67 per cent of the funding, while Borno State would provide the balance of 33 per cent.

“It is a partnership that is certainly going to work.’’

The Bama Initiative will cover towns such Bama, Banki, Gulumba Gara and others

The Federal Government in partnership with the Borno State government is expected to carry out actual re-construction of houses for the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as provide infrastructure such as roads for Bama town and adjoining communities.

The Initiative will also see to the kitting and deployment of thousands of police officers and officers of the National Security, Civil Defence Corps who are expected to be trained for the special task.

Equally, 20 doctors, 100 nurses and other relevant health officers are to be recruited to provide essential health services for the town, in addition to employment of teachers who will be deployed to 18 new schools to be constructed in the areas.

Road re-construction projects are also featured under the Bama Initiative which is now under exploration, including the rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Bama-Daral Jamal-Banki road network.

The welfare of returnees is also a major priority of the plan, ensuring a comprehensive support programme for IDPs as they return.

It is expected that the implementation of the plan will kick-off in next few weeks.

The meeting, which was presided over by the acting President, was attended by the Ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; the Budget & National Planning (of State), Zainab Ahmed and the Power, Works & Housing (of State); Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri.

Other government functionaries at the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari and the National Security Adviser to the President, Baba Munguno.

Others were the military, police and civil defence chiefs, and the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency.