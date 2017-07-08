Home > Local >

FG determined to take Nigerians out of poverty - Onyeama

Geoffrey Onyeama Minister says FG determined to take Nigerians out of poverty

The minister also stated that the government was on course to rewrite the nation’s history

Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geofery Onyeama, has reaffirmed Federal Government’s determination to lift Nigeria’s masses from the poverty level the president administration met them on assumption of office in 2015.

Onyeama gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday shortly after inaugurating an Ecological Fund project at Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu in Enugu State.

He blamed the current economic challenges and poverty in the country on lost opportunities orchestrated by bad governance over the years.

He, however, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would right the wrongs, saying that the government had redirected the nation on the path of sustainable development.

The minister stated that the government was on course to rewrite the nation’s history

According to him, a lot of opportunities have been missed due to bad governance but the current administration is determined to turn things around for good.

“What I see when I go around our country brings tears to my eyes because there is no justification why we should be where we are today,” he said.

Onyeama said that it was totally unacceptable that most Nigerians lived in poverty while there were abundant resources to transform the country.

He admitted that a lot needed to be done to turn the tide, and said that the various reform programmes of the administration were targeted at exiting the citizens from poverty realm.

“I thank God for the resilience of our people under harsh conditions; that determination is always there and very soon, we shall start to see the benefits of government initiatives.”

The minister said that the Federal Government was well aware of the challenges the current situation posed on the youths, who made up a large group in the population.

He said that the government had strategically embarked on aggressive infrastructural development in rural areas to make life attractive for the young ones and stem rural-urban migration.

He called on Nigerians to keep faith with the Buhari administration, which he said, had the blueprint for sustainable economic growth.

NAN reports that the minister inaugurated 14 culverts, drainages and asphalting of four kilometres internal roads undertaken by the Federal Government in the institution.

