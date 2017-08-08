Home > Local >

In Adamawa :  Presidential committee to deliver 260 truck of grains to IDPs

Hajia Zainab Mohammed, Minister for State for Budget and National Planning, made this known on Monday while visiting Gov. Mohammed Bindow.

An IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno state

An IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno state

The Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Distribution in North East is to deliver 260 trucks of assorted grains to the returnee IDPs in Adamawa.

Mohammed, who is the chairperson of the committee, said that 86 trucks had already been delivered to 3,000 people.

The minister explained that the committee had conducted  census of the households in the affected area and was to deliver food items to 17,000 households in the state.

She added that a total of 79,000 people were to benefit from the entire food distribution excercise in the state.

She said that the distribution would ensure  respect to human dignity as the beneficiaries would get their food items at their door steps.

According to the minister, the era of queueing for food distribution is over.

Mohammed commended the governor for supporting the committee to carry out its mandate.

In his remark, Bindow commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that insurgency was fought to standstill.

Bindow also assured the committee of security in the state and advised them to ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution of the items. 

