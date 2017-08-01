Home > Local >

Aliko Dangote :  FG asks billionaire to complete refinery before 2019

Aliko Dangote FG asks billionaire to complete refinery before 2019

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu said while inspecting ongoing work at the Dangote refinery.

  • Published:
Aliko Dangote play

Aliko Dangote

Dangote Industrialist donates N50M to victims of Ife crisis
AMCON Dangote concludes plan to acquire Peugeot Nigeria
Leading By Example Dangote hands over driver to Customs for conveying contrabands
Dangote Billionaire calls Igbo eviction threat 'nonsense' by 'jobless people'
Etisalat Nigeria Is Aliko Dangote about to take over troubled telecom company?
Finance Dangote Cement assigned Ba3 rating from Moody’s Investment service
Lifestyle Aliko Dangote has dropped massively on Forbes' rich list
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has asked billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote to complete his refinery before 2019.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu said while inspecting ongoing work at the Dangote refinery in Lekki, Laogs state.

Kachikwu also promised that the government will do everything possible to make sure that the project is completed.

According to Vanguard, the minister also said ‘’It is good to say that private sector is the answer to Nigerian’s problems with a project as big as this. The challenge I will give you today is that of time, I see your time for completion is 2019 December but I am sure you will understand my greed if I tell you that the refinery component of this project should come earlier than the set date.

“I have made very firm commitment to Nigerians that I must stop the importation of petroleum products by 2019 and I am going to keep to it. It is absolutely important that we do this early and given the feat that we have achieved in terms of speed of construction, I urge you to do all within you to achieve its completion before the due date.

“I am sure His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will be absolutely enthused if he were to find himself, not only crystalizing the policy position we have taken so far but also coming here himself to open a facility as big as this before the end of his first term.

‘’Whatever configurations your engineers have come up with, I urge that they go back to the drawing board and get me my refined products before your said date.”

In his response, Dangote said that his team will do everything possible to meet the petroleum minister’s challenge.

ALSO READ: Dangote floats $100m truck assembly plant in Lagos

He said “On the honourable minister’s challenge, we are going to make it by the grace of God. I am sure the minister will support us to make sure that we meet his challenge.

“What the minister is trying to do is the best so far for our country. His version is that Nigeria should not think of exporting crude. You know the problem we have in Africa is that we only export raw materials, not finished goods. So he is saying that, look, we should all do this by adding value and I pray that even at 2.5 million barrels, we should not export much, in terms of the crude.

“We will go back and see what to do to make this happen by fast tracking our processes since the Minister has assured of government’s cooperation and support.”

According to reports, the Dangote refinery is scheduled to be completed in December 2019.

Image
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (R) welcoming the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists to her custody in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The girls were handed over by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for the Ministry to immediately commence a comprehensive process of their rehabilitation. 02909/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists who were handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation. 02910/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN  
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (2nd, L); Director of Medical Services, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Dr Ann Okoroafor (R) and two of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists during the symbolic hand-over of the girls from DSS to the Ministry, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation. 02911/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Peter Okebukola; Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Luke Anike; and representative of the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Salihu Girei, during the launch of TETFUND sponsored higher education textbooks at ESUT in Agbani, Enugu state on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02912/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Representative of the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Salihu Girei (6th, L) and other dignitaries during the launch of TETFUND sponsored higher education textbooks at Enugu State University of Science and Technology in Agbani, Enugu State on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02913/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • The Old Park in Enugu showing a low patronage due to public compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Enugu on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02914/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • An ever-busy bank on Okpara Avenue witnessing a low patronage in compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Enugu on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02915/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Anambra Secretariat deserted in compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Awka on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02916/30/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim (6th, L) receives certificate of accreditation for the NDIC Academy from the President/Chairman, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Council, Prof. Segun Ajibola (5th, L). On the Managing Director’s right are Executive Director (Corporate Services), NDIC, Mrs Omolola Abiola-Edewor; Director of NDIC Academy, Dr Azubike Okoro; and Executive Director (Operations), Prince Aghatise Erediauwa. 02917/30/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Some members of Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Abuja Community, cutting Cake to mark the democracy day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02918/30/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Children having Fun at the Minimum Park in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02919/30/5/2017/Ernest Okorie//NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisaki; Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali and the Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Isah Misau, at a Stakeholders Meeting on the review of the Armed Forces Act 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02920/30/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • From left: Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Chibogu Ibekwe; Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali; Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Isah Misau and the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Hassan Abdullahi, at a Stakeholders Meeting on the review of the Armed Forces Act 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02921/30/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • From left: Member, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption(PACAC), Prof. Femi Odekunle; Attorney General, Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola; Representative of National Prosecution Coordinating Committee, Mr Kehinde Oginni during a Capacity Building on drafting charges for State Prosecutors in South West in Ibadan on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02922/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Justice of Federal High Court, Lagos, Justice Hassan Musllin; Attorney General Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola; Representative of National Prosecution Coordinating Committee, Mr Kehinde Oginni; Member, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Femi Odekunle, at a Capacity Building on drafting charges for State Prosecutors in South West in Ibadan on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02923/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (L) and his wife, Florence (2nd L); presenting food item to a beneficiary, during the distribution of gift and cash to women group, widows and Orphanages in Oyo State as part of the activities to mark the 6 years of the Administration in the State on Tuesday (30/5/17) . 02924/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN  
  • Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan (5th L); Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers (5th R); his wife, Justice Eberechi and other dignitaries cutting cake to mark the 2ND Year Anniversary of his of Gov Wike’s Administration in Port Harcourt on Monday night. 02925/30/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • A Cyclist displaying to entertain people in in Lagos on Tuesday (30/ 5/17). 02926/30/5/2017/Okoya Olasunde/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mr Mohammed Bila; Representative of the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Alhassan Nuhu and Representative of Director, UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja, Dr Saidou Jallow, during the Expert Meeting on Interfacing Modern and Indigenous Early Warning Systems organize by UNESCO in collaboration with NEMA, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02927/30/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • From left (Seating): Representative of the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mr Mohammed Bila; Representative of the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Alhassan Nuhu; Regional Advisor (Science), Dr Simone Grego and other participants at the Expert Meeting on Interfacing Modern and Indigenous Early Warning Systems organize by UNESCO in collaboration with NEMA on Tuesday in Abuja (30/5/17). 02928/30/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross-section of various types of fertilizers during the inauguration of Fertilizer Distribution Programme in Makurdi on Monday (30/5/17). 02929/30/5/2017/Dorcas Dechi/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • Chairman, Lukshi and Wunti Market Association (LWMA), Alhaji Abdallah (L), presenting a bag of rice to Malama Hassana Nasiru, during the Chairman’s visits to the Orphanage and Vulnerable Women Home in Bauchi on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02930/30/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • A cross-section of women and children during the visit of the Chairman, Lukshi and Wunti Market Association (LWMA), to Orphanage and Vulnerable Women Home in Bauchi on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02931/30/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo state Commissioner for Works Wasiu Dauda; Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Chief Moses Adeyemo; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state and a Contractor, Mr Issau Hassan, at the inauguration of Agodi-Gate-Alakia Junction-Ibadan Airport Road by Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Tuesday. 02932/30/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R), receiving a souvenir from the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Alhaji Adam Nuru, during the Managing Director’s visit to the Presidential in Abuja on Tuesday(30/05/17). 02933/30/5/2017/ Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Chief Executive, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Chief Stella Okoli; Former Minister of Industry, Kola Jamodu; Chairman Stanbic IBTC PLC, Mr Atedo Peterside; Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Danagote; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Industry Trade and Investments, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, during the inauguration of Presidential Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (30/05/17). 02933/30/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

The released Igbonla Model College students.
Igbonla Kidnapping Abductors threaten to attack again
Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona
Awujale I am alive, hale and hearty – Monarch
Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG walking its talks to stamp out piracy – Minister
NASS working with President Buhari to address challenges — Sen. Wamakko
Wamakko Sen condoles Zamfara Govt over Emir’s death