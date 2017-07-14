Fake whistleblower in prison over Namadi Sambo's house raid

Abubakar Sani Chindo, the man who blew the 'corruption whistle' on former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has been arraigned at a Kaduna High Court for allegedly providing false information.

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had on June 28, 2017, raided Sambo's Kaduna residence believing that huge sums of money was stashed in the building.

After their search turned up empty, it was realised that the whistleblower, Chindo, led them astray.

The accused is standing trial for a two-count charge. He pleaded "not guilty".

Counsel to the ICPC, Elijah Akaakohol, who read out the charge before the court, said Chindo gave the false information on June 21, 2017.

The charge reads:‎ "That sometime in 2013 you conveyed a huge sums of money both in the Nigerian and other foreign currencies from Abuja Airport to a house in Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna on the directive of a retired Army officer which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still laying in boxes in that said house at the moment of your report.

"And of which you made the officer of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false.

"You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000."

The presiding Judge, Justice M.T Aliyu, denied Chindo's pleas for bail and remanded him in prison until he can get a lawyer to perfect his bail conditions.

The accused faces a prison term of ten years or a fine not exceeding N100, 000 as provided by section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act.