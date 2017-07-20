Enugu Assembly confirms 3 commissioner nominees

Home > Local >

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the three commissioner nominees forwarded to it by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The commissioners-designate are Messrs Udidi Joseph, Robert Anikwe and Donatus Ani.

Joseph told the lawmakers during screening, that he would use his knowledge in the power sector, if confirmed, to develop the state.

Ani, a former lawmaker, was asked to take a bow, while Anikwe, promised to tap from his numerous editorship positions to contribute to the development of the state.

The leader of the assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, moved the motion that the nominees be confirmed while the Deputy Leader, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu, seconded it.

The Speaker of the assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, thanked his colleagues for a good job and directed the clerk to communicate the state government accordingly.

After the confirmation, the house proceeded to consider clause-by-clause a bill to amend the Education Law (cap 37) of Enugu State 2004 and matters connected therewith.

The amended bill was passed and the clerk was also directed to produce a clean copy for the governor’s assent.

The Assembly also considered a report of the House Committee on Education in respect of its oversight visit to Enugu State College of Education Technical.

The house summoned management of the institution to appear before it on July 25, to clarify issues raised by the committee.

The assembly adjourned till Tuesday. 

