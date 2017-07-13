El-Rufai meets Tony Blair in Kaduna

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai is currently playing host to former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair today, July 13, 2017.

The governor welcomed Blair to the state at the airport before they proceeded to a private meeting.

The Brit was then introduced to the Kaduna State Executive Council where the two leaders spoke about leadership and governance.

Blair described Kaduna as an "important state in Nigeria", saying he felt privileged to be there.

During the meeting, El Rufai pressed on the issue of diversification of the country's resources, saying a potential collapse of oil prices is an opportunity to wean the country off the addiction on oil and develop other potentials.