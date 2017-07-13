Home > Local >

El-Rufai meets Tony Blair in Kaduna

El-Rufai, Tony Blair Kaduna Governor welcomes ex-Britain PM to state capital

The governor welcomed Blair to the state at the airport before they proceeded to a private meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai welcomes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Kaduna on July 13, 2017 play

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai welcomes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Kaduna on July 13, 2017

(@mareeyama/Twitter)

El-Rufai Arewa chieftain condemns Governor over comments against restructuring
Magu PDP stalwart wants presidency to clarify decision on EFCC boss
Osinbajo Magu is a 'nightmare for corrupt people', says Acting President
El-Rufai Kaduna State Govt trains 138 facilitators, head teachers for quality teaching, learning
El-Rufai Governor ‘talks like an area boy’ – Afenifere
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai is currently playing host to former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair today, July 13, 2017.

The governor welcomed Blair to the state at the airport before they proceeded to a private meeting.

The Brit was then introduced to the Kaduna State Executive Council where the two leaders spoke about leadership and governance.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair with Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna on July 13, 2017 play Tony Blair said he was privileged to be in Kaduna with Governor Nasir El-Rufai (@GovKaduna/Twitter)

 

Blair described Kaduna as an "important state in Nigeria", saying he felt privileged to be there.

During the meeting, El Rufai pressed on the issue of diversification of the country's resources, saying a potential collapse of oil prices is an opportunity to wean the country off the addiction on oil and develop other potentials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting...bullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May
Buhari President calls Bisi Akande, sends condolence letter
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President pays condolence visit to Chief Bisi Akande
Udom Emmanuel
Dino Melaye Kogi govt responds to Udom Emmanuel's backing of Senator
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki Senate President urges all to be calm over new school curriculum