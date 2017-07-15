The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it did not recover $42m from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ahmed Makarfi’s farm.

According to reports in the media, the anti-graft agency recovered the amount from Makarfi’s farm on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

The Supreme Court also declared Makarfi the authentic chairman of the PDP on Wednesday.

According to Daily Post, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren described the news reports as fake news.

Uwajaren also called on members of the public to disregard the report making the rounds on social media.

He said “The EFCC hereby warns the general public to be wary of the activities of those who have been misleading Nigerians with false information about the activities of the commission.

“While many unsuspecting Nigerians shared the unfounded post, others simply copied and reposted as the original, which generated a myriad of reactions, suggesting that the commission was a tool in the hands of the executive to further destabilise the PDP.

“We have considered it necessary to set the records straight and to advise social media activists to be wary of those who are out to sow a seed of discord among Nigerians as there is no EFCC investigation on Senator Makarfi.”

Following the declaration of Makarfi as the PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff told newsmen that the PDP is now in the hands of looters.