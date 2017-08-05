Home > Local >

Edo Govt continues demolition of illegal structures

The Edo Government on Friday continued its demolition of illegal structures in Benin, with the pulling down of some structures on Lucky Street area of the city.

Mr Aiyamenkhue Akonofua, the Acting General Manager, Edo Waste Management Board, said during the exercise that the board bent on clearing all obstructing structures in the state capital.

Akonofua also warned that the board would no longer tolerate street trading in the city.

He urged traders who display their wares on the streets to make use of the available lock-up stores inside the various markets across the city.

He recalled that Gov Godwin Obaseki flagged off the clean-up by bringing down illegal structures at the King Square area to serve as deterrent to others street traders.

He reminded traders in Benin that the streets and roads were not meant for trading and warned that anyone caught violating the environmental health laws of the state would be prosecuted.

The acting general manager assured the public of the board’s readiness to keep the city clean, saying that accumulated refuse along some streets had been evacuated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had earlier banned all commercial buses from loading within Kings Square area.

While many residents have applauded the government action, some have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision.

They complained that they now had to trek daily from to the newly created bus stops along Airport, Akpakpava, Sonkpoba and Sapele Roads to board vehicles.

