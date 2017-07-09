Home > Local >

In Edo :  Farmers lauds FG initiative on yam export

Zaki Biam Yam Market, Benue state Nigeria is the largest yam market in West Africa.

Zaki Biam Yam Market, Benue state Nigeria is the largest yam market in West Africa.

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Edo chapter, has lauded Federal Government initiative on yam exportation to UK and U.S.

The AFAN Chairman in the state, Mr Emmanuel Odigie, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

He said the initiative would boost yam production in the state and in the country in general.

He added that the policy would benefit, empower and encourage more farmers to go into yam cultivation in the country.

According to him, the yam export is a welcome development but government needs to do more to sustain the policy.

He said “If government wants to sustain the policy, it should provide incentives, storage facilities, provide good roads and farm inputs to farmers to encourage them.

“Yam export will create job for the teeming youths as many unemployed youths will take advantage of the opportunity to go into its production”.

The chairman also urged government at all levels to encourage mechanised farming by providing farm inputs, implements and tractors for farmers at subsidised rates.

Nigeria officially launched yam exportation to UK on Thursday, June 29, 2017, with 72 tonnes of the commodity in three containers.

ALSO READ: Nigeria begins yam export to US and UK

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the matter was tabled at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as major milestone in the country’s export market and diversification process.

According to him, the country will strive to export more yams and other food commodities to other countries to earn more foreign exchange.

He explained that “although some people said that exporting yams would subject the country to hunger, I had to inform council that it would certainly not arise.

“The Federal Government has assured that as the country formally begins export of its first consignment of certified yams to UK and U.S., it will not lead to famine in Nigeria.”

