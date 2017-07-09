The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked his members not to insult enemies of Biafra.

The IPOB leader also told his followers that they should not be quarrel to those who do not support their struggle.

According to Kanu, God will help IPOB win the fight for an independent Biafra nation.

He said “I want to tell you something very important.

“Biafra enemies are getting stronger and stronger. I don’t want you to be rude to them.

“We’ll surely win every battle. I don’t want you to insult them.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Arewa Youth Coalition, Yarima Shettima has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu is using the Biafra struggle as a business venture.