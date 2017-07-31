Home > Local >

Dogara wants police, army properly equipped

Dogara Speaker wants police, army properly equipped

Speaker, the House of Rep is ready to play its part by working in concert with the executive toward proper funding and supporting of the Police.

  • Published:
House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara play

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara

 

(NASS)

Dogara Lawmakers 'blame' Speaker for delayed delivery of N6.1bn official cars
Dogara SERAP drags House Speaker to UN over bill to crackdown on CSOs
Boboye Oyeyemi FRSC vows to prosecute Abia Speaker's wife over alleged assault of officials
Osinbajo Acting President seeks more collaboration among African institutions for effective leadership
Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting President
NotTooYoungToRun Protesters show up at bill debate in Abuja
Buhari Here's how Pulse rates President's ministers, two years after
In Enugu Assembly confirms 3 commissioner nominees
Dogara We’ll support passage of “Not-Too-Young-To-Run’’ Bill – Speaker
Osinbajo Acting President requests NASS approval for N135.6 billion
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Monday reiterated his support for proper equipping, staffing and training of the Nigerian Police to enable it to perform optimally.

Dogara said at the opening of a public hearing on a Bill to establish Security Services Welfare Infrastructure Development Commission in Abuja, that the legislature would support the process of strengthening the police.

The public hearing, organised by the House’s Committee on Defence, was to among other things, review the state of welfare and infrastructure of security services in the country.

According to the speaker, the House of Representatives is ready to play its part by working in concert with the executive toward proper funding and supporting of the Police to play its role.

“The armed forces are doing a great job in maintenance of internal security currently as the Police are ill-equipped, improperly manned and too weak financially to perform their duties.

“It has also become necessary and urgent to re-examine the current architecture of policing in Nigeria to make it structurally strong and effective.

“The spate of insecurity, rampant kidnappings, terrorism, civil strife and threats to our corporate existence as a nation are too weighty and too important to be left unaddressed.

“As a government, we owe it a duty to ensure that Nigerians do not continue to die in their numbers since the most important constitutional duty of the state is the security and welfare of the people,’’ he said.

He added that the armed forces also needed to be strengthened to face the numerous security challenges faced by the country, with adequate funding and necessary policy frameworks.

Officers and men of the armed forces are doing their best in the fight against Boko Haram and other security challenges facing the country.

“There is no doubt that welfare and equipping of the armed forces with modern tools of war aided by technology is being undertaken by the current administration, but we need to do much more,” Dogara said.

He assured that the House would play its part to support the repositioning of the armed forces to stem insecurity in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
In Kwara LGs share N574M as teachers get N1.138B for July 
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President's security details loot Abuja home, steal 36 TVs, 25 fridges
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom
Ortom Commissioner says Gov rears snails not snakes
Auto crash  
In Ogun 2 die, 8 injured in auto crash