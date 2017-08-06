Home > Local >

Dogara says attack is abominable, barbaric and inhuman

Anambra Church Killings Dogara says attack is abominable, barbaric and inhuman

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described Sunday’s attack on worshippers in a catholic church in Anambra as “abominable, barbaric and inhuman.’’

Dogara made the remark in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan.

He expressed sadness over the massacre of worshippers in cold blood by gunmen.

Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra was thrown into mourning on Sunday when a gunman walked into St. Philip’s Catholic Church shot sporadically, killed 8 worshippers and injured 18 others.

Dogara said, “Have we lost our humanity? Where is the place of sanctity of life and sacredness of worship places in our society?

“What offence did the worshippers commit to warrant their massacre in cold blood by wicked souls and heartless men.”

The speaker lamented that increasing insecurity is reducing Nigeria to the state of nature as life is increasingly becoming cheap.

ALSO READ: Police confirm death of 8 church worshippers, 18 injured

He reiterated his call for overhaul of Nigeria’s policing architecture that would lead to reform of the Police Force.

He said there was need to equip the Police with modern and sophisticated gadgets to enable officers’ discharge their duties of protecting lives and property effectively and ensure social order in the society.

He called on security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice speedily.

The speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people and government of Anambra, Nigeria and the Catholic Church over the sad and unfortunate incident. 

