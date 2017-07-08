Embattled Senator Dino Melaye has called on his colleague in the Red Chambers, Godswill Akpabio to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye made the comment while speaking at Akpabio’s constituency briefing which held on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium.

The Senator also praised the Akwa-Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel for making giant strides in the state.

Melaye said “I am overwhelmed by the level of development I have seen today in Akwa Ibom State.

“I want to thank My Friend and Brother, Sen.Akpabio and Governor Udom for keeping Akwa Ibom on the path of sustainable progress.

“We certainly need more people who can achieve these giant strides in my party. I am therefore using this great opportunity to invite you to join my party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to continue the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye.