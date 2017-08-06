Home > Local >

Defence Minister visits troops in North-East

Defence Minister visits troops in North-East

Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Sunday began a two-day assessment visit in the troubled North-East region.

Dan-Ali is billed to visit  troops in the frontline of Operation Lafiya Dole, with a view to encourage and boost their morale.

Col. Tukur Gusau, the Media Aide to the Minister, told newsmen in Maiduguri that it was part of operational engagement to enable the minister meet and interact with the troops in the frontline.

Gusau said that the visit was also designed to appraise the performance of troops with a view to improving their effectiveness and capacity in the counter-insurgency campaign.

He disclosed that the minister would visit the Theatre Command headquarters and other military formations in the region.

Gusau noted that the visit was necessitated sequel to the upsurge of suicide bombing and challenges posed by Boko Haram insurgents in the region.

“The minister will go to the front, where he will interact with soldiers to know how  government can support them, to enable them accomplish their mission and end insurgency.“

I"t will also facilitate implementation of proactive measures to address some of problems affecting the operation,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is the fourth time the minister is visiting the frontline this year.

