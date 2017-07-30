Darius Ishaku :  Late Suntai’s burial now to hold Aug. 19 - Taraba gov.

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku has announced the postponement of the state burial of former Governor Danbaba Suntai from Aug. 5 to Aug. 19.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa in Jalingo on Saturday said the new date followed the governor’s consideration of the report submitted to him by the steering committee for the burial of the late governor.

“Other activities lined up for the funeral ceremony will be announced soon,” Mijinyawa said.

He quoted Gov. Ishaku as describing Suntai as a great leader who impacted positively on the lives of Taraba people and therefore, deserved to be honoured.

Ishaku also urged them to keep praying for the repose of the soul of Suntai and his family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suntai, who was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained from a plane crash in Oct. 2012, died at a hospital in Florida, U.S. on June 28.