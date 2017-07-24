Home > Local >

Darius Ishaku :  Gov signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Darius Ishaku Gov signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Speaking while appending his signature on the bill, the governor said the law became necessary to curtail incessant clashes.

  • Published:
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state play

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state

(pulse)

In Taraba State Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill
In Taraba 2000 internally displaced farmers get N40M
Danbaba Suntai Former Taraba state governor is dead
Sylvanus Giwa Aide to Taraba state's Governor Ishaku dies
Osinbajo Acting President condemns violent attacks in Taraba
In Taraba Gov. Ishaku appeals for calm over renewed crisis
Taraba Killings Fulanis beg Osinbajo to save them from genocide
In Taraba Speaker cautions against politicising anti-open grazing bill
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday in Jalingo, signed the state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2017 into law.

Speaking while appending his signature on the bill, the governor said the law became necessary to curtail incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

He said the law would become operational on Feb. 24, 2018 to enable the government sensitise all parties about its provisions.

Ishaku said: “Today is a historic day for the state as the law will usher in permanent solution to killings by herdsmen."

“Strange herdsmen with sophisticated weapons had terrorised farmers and the indigenous herdsmen over the years, destroying their crops and rustling their cows on daily basis."

“I believe that enacting a law is the best way out of the persistent crisis in the state for the benefit of all.”

The governor commended the state Legislature for passing the bill in spite of the pressure and media propaganda against it.

He said that opponents of the bill could not provide an alternative measure to bring peace to the farming communities.

He announced that government would establish pilot ranches, one in each of the three senatorial zones where herdsmen could graze their cattle.

He said that government would mobilise farmers to cultivate grasses for the cattle when the law becomes operational.

The state House of Assembly passed the bill on July 19.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike Gov sympathises with flood victims in Rivers, promises to tackle menace
Boko Haram has intensified suicide attacks in and around Maiduguri in recent months after losing territory to the Nigerian military
In Maiduguri 2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks
Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street after returning from Buckingham Palace on June 9, 2017, in London, England.
Britain Country to invest in Nigeria’s pipeline infrastructure, gas, power
Buhari meets APC Governors and chieftains
Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governors