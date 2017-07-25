Danbaba Suntai :  Taraba to rename airport after deceased Governor

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has announced that late former governor of the state, Danbaba Suntai will have the state airport renamed after him.

The 55-year-old was governor of the state from 2007 till 2015 before he was succeeded by incumbent, Ishaku.

Suntai died in Florida, United States last month while undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries he sustained from a plane crash.

The plane crash happened on October 25, 2012 when a private Cessna 208 aircraft he piloted himself crashed in Yola, with five of his aides onboard.

On getting approval for the proposal from the state's lawmakers, Governor Ishaku said, "If I am able to obtain their (lawmakers') support, the airport will be named Danbaba Danfulani Suntai Airport"

He said this is a better alternative to calls for the Taraba State University (TSU) to be renamed after the "unforgettable leader", because, "He had love for the skies."

The governor also disclosed that the state government is preparing to give a befitting state burial to the late governor on August 5.

He said, "I wish to appeal to all Tarabans to pray for Suntai's family and the burial committee members as we enter the emotional days that lie ahead for the people of Taraba State.

"We must all come together as a people to give this amiable leader of ours a befitting burial.

"On the part of government, we are doing everything possible to give him the honour that he deserves."