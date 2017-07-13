Home > Local >

Customs seize smuggled pharmaceutical drugs from India

Customs Agency seize suspected pharmaceutical drugs smuggled from India

Azarema said that 1,149 cartons of the unidentified pharmaceutical products were smuggled into the country through Lagos ports.

  • Published:
Plastic rice sample play

Plastic rice sample

(Wereblog)

Nigerian Customs Agency's Unit intercepts contraband valued at N200.99M
June 12 Nigeria is trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993
In Edo Customs destroys seized poultry products worth N14M
Plastic Rice NAFDAC denies existence, says 'Best Tomato' rice is contaminated
In Lagos Customs intercept 102 bags of plastic rice
In Katsina Customs seizes 112 cartons of contaminated poultry products
Nigeria Customs Service NCS seizes N197m contraband, arrests 30 suspects in Owerri
Internally Displaced Persons Senator wants NAFDAC to certify food donations to IDPs
NAFDAC Agency intercepts expired drugs, drinks worth N68.2m in Enugu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday said it had intercepted pharmaceutical products suspected to be unfit for human consumption and other contraband suspected to have been smuggled from India

The products, which were seized by NCS’s operatives in Zone ` C ’ Benin, were valued at N94.7 million.

The Comptroller of Customs, Abubakar Azarema, who is also the National Coordinator, Comptroller-General of Customs’ Compliance Team, announced this to newsmen in Benin.

Azarema said that 1,149 cartons of the unidentified pharmaceutical products were smuggled into the country through Lagos ports.

He said the drugs were unverified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) and were suspected to be unfit for consumption.

He, however, said that the NCS was particular about safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

The comptroller immediately handed over the pharmaceutical products to Mr Godwin Tonwuru, the NAFDAC State Coordinator in Edo, where the they were intercepted.

Also seized by the operatives according to him, are 2,635 bags of banned foreign parboiled rice valued at N80,631,000.

Azarema said that the rice was seized within the zonal area of operation comprising Edo, Delta and Imo.

The comptroller said that the service would not relent in the fight against smugglers.

He, however, advised importers to always respect the rules by importing legal and approved items.

Azarema urged importers to always apply for approval from relevant authorities before importing goods.

Tonwuru expressed the agency’s appreciation over the NCS’s synergy in the fight against drugs not certified for human consumption.

Image
  • From left: President, Niger-Delta Bishops and Ministries Forum, His Eminence Dr Julius Ediwe; Executive Secretary, Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB), Alhaji Ibrahim Jega and Director, Finance and Administration, ANMMB, Alhaji Abdullkarim Muazu, during His Eminence’s visit to the National Mosque in Abuja. 02967/2/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • President, Niger-Delta Bishops and Ministries Forum (NDBMF), His Eminence Dr Julius Ediwe (3rd, L); Executive Secretary, Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB), Alhaji Ibrahim Jega (4th, L); Secretary-General, NDBMF, Bishop John Peters (4th R); Director, Finance and Administration, ANMMB, Alhaji Abdullkarim Muazu ( 2nd L) and others during His Eminence’s visit to the National Mosque in Abuja. 02968/2/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • A newspaper vendor having quick glance at one of the papers at toll gate in Lagos 02969/6/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe /HB/ICE/NAN  
  • Representative of the Director-General, Budget office of the Federation, Hajia Rabi Badamosi (L), speaking to some participants at a Training Workshop for officers on GL 04-14 in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02970/2/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Participants at a Training Workshop for officers on GL 04-14 organised by the Budget office of the Federation in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02971/2/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley; his wife, Catherine; and Counselor and Head of Development Cooperation, High Commission of Canada, Linda Ehrichs, at the handing over of Dignity Kits by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02972/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; and Deputy Representative/Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy, at the handing over of Dignity Kits by UNFPA and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02973/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley (L) and Deputy Representative/Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy (R), present samples of Dignity Kits provided by UNFPA and government of Canada to Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02974/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L) and Director-General, National Centre for Women Development, Mrs Mary Eta, display a sample of the items contained in Dignity Kits provided by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02975/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen Binta Garba; Guest speaker, Mustapha Gwary and Representative of the Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District, Mukharrim Abdullhadi at a Policy Makers Forum organized by Ja Muje an NGO in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02976/2/6/2017/Anthony Alabi/ICE/NAN 
  • Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen Binta Garba (3rd L); Founder Ja Muje, Farida Yahaya (M); Guest speaker, Mustapha Gwary (R) and Representative of the Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District, Mukharrim Abdullhadi (3rd R) and other participants at a Policy Makers Forum organized by Ja Muje, an NGO, in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02977/2/6/2017/Anthony Alabi/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Comptroller, Federal Operating Unit, Zone A, Nigerian Customs Service, Mohammed Garba with the Deputy Controller, Enforcement, Dauda Ayga, during a News conference in Lagos on Friday (2/6/17). 02978/2/6/2017/Wasiu Zubair/TA/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Director, Solution Delivery Soft Alliance, Dr Bisi Aina; Executive Director, Marine Operations, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Dr Sokonte Davies; Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Mohammed Koko and General Manager, Maintenance, Adams Jatto, at the GO-LIVE and Launchof the Revenue and Invoice Management System by NPA in Lagos on Friday (2/6/17). 02979/2/6/2017/Wasiu Zubair/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike; DIG in-charge of Operations Mr Joshak Habila; and IGP Abubakar Idris, during the inauguration of the Police Intelligent Unit at the Imo State Police Command, in Owerri on Friday(2/5/17). 02981/2/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /HB/ICE/NAN  
  • IGP Abubakar Idris (L), receiving plaque from the Commissioner of Police in Imo state Mr Chris Ezike , during the IGP’s familiarization tour in Owerri on Friday (2/5/17). With them is DIG in-charge of Operations Mr Joshak Habila (M) 02982/2/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /HB/ICE/NAN 
  • Bakassi returnees scrambling for food at Ifa-Okon village in Essien Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom on Friday (2/5/17). 02980/2/5/2017/Isaiah Eka/HB/ICENAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet
2 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
3 Obasa Goje should apologise to Assembly for utterances -Lagos speakerbullet

Local

Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
Kachikwu Minister says oil market uncertainties will affect 2017 budget
Bisi Akande and Bola Tinubu at an event
Tinubu Ex-gov, Amosun commiserate with Akande over wife’s death
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
CBN, NNPC, NPA Senate gives agencies 7 days to submit budgets
Senator Gbenga Ashafa
Gbenga Ashafa Senator seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis