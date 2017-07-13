Customs seize smuggled pharmaceutical drugs from India

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday said it had intercepted pharmaceutical products suspected to be unfit for human consumption and other contraband suspected to have been smuggled from India

The products, which were seized by NCS’s operatives in Zone ` C ’ Benin, were valued at N94.7 million.

The Comptroller of Customs, Abubakar Azarema, who is also the National Coordinator, Comptroller-General of Customs’ Compliance Team, announced this to newsmen in Benin.

Azarema said that 1,149 cartons of the unidentified pharmaceutical products were smuggled into the country through Lagos ports.

He said the drugs were unverified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) and were suspected to be unfit for consumption.

He, however, said that the NCS was particular about safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

The comptroller immediately handed over the pharmaceutical products to Mr Godwin Tonwuru, the NAFDAC State Coordinator in Edo, where the they were intercepted.

Also seized by the operatives according to him, are 2,635 bags of banned foreign parboiled rice valued at N80,631,000.

Azarema said that the rice was seized within the zonal area of operation comprising Edo, Delta and Imo.

The comptroller said that the service would not relent in the fight against smugglers.

He, however, advised importers to always respect the rules by importing legal and approved items.

Azarema urged importers to always apply for approval from relevant authorities before importing goods.

Tonwuru expressed the agency’s appreciation over the NCS’s synergy in the fight against drugs not certified for human consumption.