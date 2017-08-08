Home > Local >

Maikanti Baru :  Crude oil production stands at 2.35m barrels per day – NNPC

Crude oil production stands at 2.35m barrels per day – NNPC

Maikanti Baru said this  at the inauguration of  the   members of the corporation’s  re-constituted anti corruption committee  in Abuja.

The  Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Monday that the  nation’s  current crude oil production had risen to 2.35 million barrels per day.

The Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Maikanti Baru said this  at the inauguration of  the   members of the corporation’s  re-constituted anti corruption committee  in Abuja.

He said : “In the upstream, we have  also been making strides  in the stability and security in the Niger-Delta and  production is coming back steadily.

“At one point, we have reached the level of almost 2.35 million barrels per day, including condensates, which accounts for about 400,000 barrels per day."

Baru said it was cherry that petroleum products supply in the country was being sustained.

He attributed the steady supply to conscious plan by the management, with support from staff and other stakeholders in the industry.

“I want to  thank  each member of staff and our clients involved in the supplies of petroleum products and other services  in the country, for sustaining the supply of petroleum products across the country; the status quo has been restored.

“We are in the period of  ease, it is not too long ago in December,  January and February, when  NNPC was a sole importer of petroleum products in this country with the challenges associated with distribution and the caped  price of N145  to a liter of petrol.

“ We got some ease when the international price went down and the importers decided to come back to import because they can make some margin; they have raised the importation level to  about 30 per.“

He said it was  important  to  keep  the  stability of  the supply of petroleum products ongoing.

The NNPC GMD  also said the corporation was committed to exiting  the cash call, noting that the Federal Government  had provided the required support.

“As you are aware, we have committed to exiting the cash calls process and government has been very supportive and they have given us all approval and endorsement in that direction, particularly the economic council  and the entire three tiers of government have endorsed this project, and we have started the implementation.“

He said that the four Joint Venture Projects NNPC signed with its JV partners would result into incremental revenue for the country within the less than 10 years of the  lifespan of the projects.

He said  that  the  projects were attracting the inflow of foreign direct investments in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

The NNPC GMD said: “In our joint venture  project with  Chevron, we have attracted an  over subscribed 1.2 billion dollars Foreign Direct Investment.

“The E and P joint venture with NNPC attracted 800 million dollars foreign direct investment which was signed up  in May.

“Last week in London, the NNPC, Shell Agip and Total joint venture attracted over  1 billion dollars  foreign direct investment.

“ The Chevron, NNPC  Joint venture project is 780 million dollars worth of  investments.“

Baru also said that the projects would serve as an avenue for the corporation to exit the JV cash call.

“The JV cash call has components; we have to pay arrears of about six billion dollars that were incurred in 2016 in JV operations.

“We  are paying up  about one billion dollars 2016 arrears we started in April; we have paid in 400 million dollars and we hope to pay the balance before the anniversary of the first payment.“

According to him, NNPC, on behalf of the government, will ensure  that every surplus from the corporation at the end of the year after deducting the cost of operation, will be returned to the national treasury.

