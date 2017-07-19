Home > Local >

Court orders forfeiture of Diezani's Banana Island home

Diezani Alison-Madueke Court orders forfeiture of former Minister's Banana Island home

The court also ordered the forfeiture of $37.5 million the former minister fraudulently laundered.

  • Published:
Former Petroleum Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke play

Former Petroleum Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke

(ekekeee)

Diezani, Kola Aluko EFCC to seize Dubai mansions allegedly owned by ex-minister, associate
Diezani How ex-minister's associates laundered $1.76b stolen from NNPC
Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in alleged corruption dealings
Diezani Alison Madueke US seizes properties worth $144m from ex-minister
Diezani Alison-Madueke How INEC officers received N264m from ex-minister
Kola Aluko Diezani's associate, loses N15.7B penthouse in New York to bank
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Lagos state Federal High Court has ordered the interim forfeiture of some assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to a report by Channels TV, the interim order, issued on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, will result in the seizure of the embattled former minister's Banana Island estate home in Lagos.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of $37.5 million the former minister fraudulently laundered.

Alison-Madueke is in fresh trouble with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) who have indicted her for allegedly receiving a bribe from some individuals, for the award of a contract.

The former minister was said to have awarded huge oil contracts to Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore.

In return, Aluko and Omokore bought properties for Alison-Madueke in London and bought $1million worth of furniture and artwork for her in Houston.

The DOJ has also seized properties worth $144m from her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
In Lagos Govt places ban on vacation classes
Amina Mohammed
Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary-General and 3 UN envoys to visit Osinbajo
Lagos LG Elections LASIEC to announce results at collation centres
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor releases N1b to local govts for salary arrears