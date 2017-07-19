Court orders forfeiture of Diezani's Banana Island home

A Lagos state Federal High Court has ordered the interim forfeiture of some assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to a report by Channels TV, the interim order, issued on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, will result in the seizure of the embattled former minister's Banana Island estate home in Lagos.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of $37.5 million the former minister fraudulently laundered.

Alison-Madueke is in fresh trouble with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) who have indicted her for allegedly receiving a bribe from some individuals, for the award of a contract.

The former minister was said to have awarded huge oil contracts to Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore.

In return, Aluko and Omokore bought properties for Alison-Madueke in London and bought $1million worth of furniture and artwork for her in Houston.

The DOJ has also seized properties worth $144m from her.