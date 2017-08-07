Court orders forfeiture of Diezani's $37.5m mansion

A Federal High Court in Lagos state has ordered the permanent of forfeiture of a $37.5m Banana Island mansion owned by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Monday, August 7, 2017.

Justice Chuka Obiozor had previously ordered a temporary forfeiture of the luxury property to the Federal Government on Wednesday, July 19.

The court had asked for anyone with vested interest to present the court with reasons why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the government before Monday.

During Monday's hearing, no party showed up to contest the order; thereby, leaving the court with no option but to forfeit the property to the Federal Government.

The property, Building 3, Block B, Bella Vista Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout, Banana Island Foreshore Estate, has 24 apartments, 18 flats, and six penthouses.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by Anselem Ozioko, argued that the failure of second and third respondent in the case, Afamefuna Nwokedi, and a company, Rusimpex Limited, meant that "they are not willing to contest this application."

In addition to the building, the court also ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of $2,740,197.96 and N84,537,840.70 realised as rents on the property.