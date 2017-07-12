Home > Local >

Child Protection Board wants parents to monitor children during holidays

The Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), on Wednesday advised parents to monitor their children while on long holidays to ensure they were of good behaviour.

Mr Nestor Ugwu, the PPSMB Chairman, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, said holiday was not a period of living a bad life.

Ugwu expressed concern that some parents did not have time to monitor what their children were doing during the holidays.

“There are some people who claim that their children go to holiday lesson but this is another opportunity for some children to enter into bad groups."

`As a parent, it is equally good for you to go and see where your child is attending the holiday lesson and know whether the right thing is being done there."

‘’Parents must make time for their children."

“You must try to know what your children are doing; watch what they do at home, the types of film they watch and other things."

‘’This is necessary so that they will not constitute nuisance to the society,” he said.

Ugwu further advised parents to ask about their children’s results and praise those who did well and encouraged those that did not do well.

The chairman said that when children noticed that you are interested in them, they would go out and become your right ambassador.

Ugwu said the state government had been keeping its campaign promises by maintaining prompt payment of workers’ salary.

