Chief Bisi Akande's wife was a mother to all - Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has sent a condolence message to Chief Adebisi Akande over the death of his wife, Omowunmi.

"Mama Akande was a caring and loving mother not only to her biological children but also to all of us who have come in contact with her while until her demise, she was an obedient, caring, loving, dutiful and loyal wife to our dear Chief Akande," Obasa said.

The speaker also said the Mrs Akande's death is coming when her wisdom and words of advice are still needed.

He also noted that those who have come in contact with her will attest to her humility, wisdom, care and courage especially the solid support she had provided for her husband all through.

"We will really miss Mama because I know we still need her wisdom and words of advice. But we are happy that she lived a good life worthy of emulation," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

While commiserating with the Akande family of Ila Orangun in Osun State, Rt. Hon. Obasa prayed that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Chief Akande, a former Governor of Osun State and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost his wife early Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the age of 73.

The late Omowunmi Akande died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.