Home > Local >

Buratai says Boko Haram has ties with terror groups in Mali

Buratai 'Boko Haram has ties with terror groups in Mali,' Army Chief says

Buratai said the link was confirmed by the recent arrest of two Boko Haram recruiters in Senegal and Mali.

  • Published:
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai play

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai

(Nigerian Eye)

In Borno 240 displaced children die of malnutrition
Sen Ndume Fresh Boko Haram attacks in Borno disturbing, worrisome
Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senator
Boko Haram Conflict-zone contraception for the homeless
Boko Haram Police deploy 3000 personnel to towns liberated from insurgents
Boko Haram Civilian JTF loses 680 members to insurgency
Boko Haram Presidential Committee North-East explains why IDPs will remain in camps
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai, has revealed that the Boko Haram sect has links with terror groups in northern Mali.

According to Punch, Buratai disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, July 10, while receiving Mali's Army Chief, Babi Abdulrahman.

Buratai said the link was confirmed by the recent arrest of two Boko Haram recruiters in Senegal and Mali.

He said, "Nigeria and Mali are confronted with a similar security threat of terrorism. As the threat grows globally, it is important for us to partner and tackle this menace.

"The Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria have been investigated to have links with terror groups in northern Mali.

"This is proved with the arrest of two Boko Haram recruiters in Senegal and Mali. We are ready to cooperate with you on fighting terrorism.

"The threats in northern Mali are direct threats to Nigeria because of the established relationship between the Boko Haram and armed groups in Mali."

ALSO READ: Ndume says govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram'

Buratai reiterated that the Nigerian army as crippled the activities of Boko Haram in the north-east despite recent frequent attacks by the insurgents.

"In Nigeria, the height of the Boko Haram insurgency was in August 2014, when the terrorists declared Gwoza as a caliphate, but we have been able to decimate the terrorists."

"Some of the terrorists still carry out attacks on isolated and remote areas of the North-East, but we are not resting on our oars," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan Suspected assassins attack GEJ’s son-in-law for...bullet

Local

Aliko Dangote
Dangote Industrialist donates N50M to victims of Ife crisis
Gunmen kill NTA reporter
In Benin Gunmen kill NTA reporter
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.
Obasa Goje should apologise to Assembly for utterances -Lagos speaker
House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker says effective LG system is key to governance to all