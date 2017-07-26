Buratai commends Gov Shettima on Barracks renovation

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has commended Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno for embarking on the renovation of Nigerian Army barracks at Bama in the state.

A statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations on Wednesday, said that Buratai noted with “great appreciation Shettima’s consistent support to the army overtime.’’

Buratai described the commencement of renovation of the barracks as timely.

He noted that that it would provide a more conducive environment for the troops to settle and discharge their duties of providing security for the entire Bama community and environs.

The army chief particularly thanked the governor for his “unrelenting support to Operation Lafiya Dole’’ which he said had assisted in the defeat of Boko Haram terrorists.

He also thanked the state government for providing land for the newly established Nigerian Army University in the state.