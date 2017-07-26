Home > Local >

Buratai commends Gov Shettima on Barracks renovation

Buratai Chief of Army Staff commends Gov Shettima on Barracks renovation

Buratai noted that this would provide a more conducive environment for the troops to settle and discharge their duties.

  • Published:
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai play

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai

(Nigerian Eye)

In Borno Many oil workers reported dead in Boko Haram ambush
Aisha Buhari First Lady calls for joint efforts to eradicate child, maternal death
Boko Haram A timeline of terror group's attacks in 2017
Terrorism 4 killed in northeast Nigeria suicide attacks
Boko Haram Army begin de-radicalisation of 43 repentant insurgents in Borno
Boko Haram Troops kill 3 female suicide bombers in Borno
Boko Haram FG embarks on assessment of liberated communities in Borno
Boko Haram 46,000 IDPs return to Borno from Cameroun, Chad, Niger – NEMA
Boko Haram 'Capture Shekau dead or alive,' Army chief orders commander
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has commended Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno for embarking on the renovation of Nigerian Army barracks at Bama in the state.

A statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations on Wednesday, said that Buratai noted with “great appreciation Shettima’s consistent support to the army overtime.’’

Buratai described the commencement of renovation of the barracks as timely.

He noted that that it would provide a more conducive environment for the troops to settle and discharge their duties of providing security for the entire Bama community and environs.

The army chief particularly thanked the governor for his “unrelenting support to Operation Lafiya Dole’’ which he said had assisted in the defeat of Boko Haram terrorists.

He also thanked the state government for providing land for the newly established Nigerian Army University in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Hameed Ali
Hameed Ali Customs boss directs immediate dismantling of illegal check points
Collapsed building on Lagos Island
Collapsed Building Death toll increases to 8, says NEMA
Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Minister says social media is double-edged sword for information officers
Customs boss, Hameed Ali
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Govt organisation hits N486bn revenue in 6 months