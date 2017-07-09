Home > Local >

Buhari :  President supported restructuring in 2007 - Yinka Odumakin

date 2017-07-09

Odumakin, who was the Buhari/Bakare Presidential Campaign, said the first item on the 2007 manifesto was to restructure Nigeria.

Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has said that President Buhari was in full support of restructuring in 2007.

According to Daily Post, he also said that it was on the basis of restructuring that Yorubas gave Buhari their full support.

Odumakin, who was the Buhari/Bakare Presidential Campaign, said the first item on the 2007 manifesto was to restructure Nigeria.

Speaking to Daily Post, he said “In 2007, when Buhari agreed to restructuring, Afenifere backed him.

“It’s a plus. An election wants to hold and a candidate says I will restructure Nigeria and the other says we don’t believe in restructuring, we won’t implement the confab report, what do you expect?

“We are consistent. Check the records, I was the spokesman of Buhari/Bakare campaign. Go and check.

“The first item on their manifesto is restructuring of the Nigerian federation.

ALSO READ: Voting Buhari was a big mistake - Fayose says

“It’s about our fundamental interest. Even if an Afenifere leader becomes president, under the current system nothing will work.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly set up a committee to look into calls for restructuring the nation, and come up with a plan.

