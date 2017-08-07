Buhari :  Lawmaker accuses Obasanjo, Babangida, Abdulsalami of shopping for President's replacement

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Kassim Mohammed Kassim, has accused ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar of betraying President Muhammadu Buhari.

He alleged that the three past leaders are already searching for Buhari's successor, describing the act as "conspiracy against good governance."

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Monday, August 7, Kassim said Obasanjo, Babangida, and Abdulsalami are against Buhari's anti-corruption war.

"I debunk media reports of purported hunt for the replacement of President Muhammadu Buhari by three former military presidents," the lawmaker, who is also the national chairman of the Democratic Youth Congress, said.

According to him, Buhari never confided in any of the ex-leaders about his future political plans.

Kassim added that these leaders "ignominiously mismanaged" Nigeria, thereby lacking the moral standing to chart a political course it.

He said the alleged search was intended to "cause political disharmony in the polity."

"What have Obasanjo, Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar bequeathed to this country as leaders, if not corruption, nepotism, underdevelopment and values laced with mutual distrust and suspicion which has further compounded our journey to prosperity as a nation," Kassim said.

"Enough is enough. We Nigerian youths have allowed such leaders to mortgage the future of this country.

"We, Nigerian youths, would henceforth use any civil and political will to resist such attempt by past leaders to … determine the common destiny of this great nation."

The ailing Buhari has been under criticisms for being away from the country for months and for not being open with the nature of his ailment.

Critics, especially members of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been mounting pressure on the President to resign.