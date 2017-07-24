Home > Local >

Britain :  Country to invest in Nigeria’s pipeline infrastructure, gas, power

Britain Country to invest in Nigeria’s pipeline infrastructure, gas, power

Arkwright said that the government of Britain had genuine investment interest in the downstream, midstream and upstream sectors.

  • Published:
Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street after returning from Buckingham Palace on June 9, 2017, in London, England. play

Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street after returning from Buckingham Palace on June 9, 2017, in London, England.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK Election 7 'Nigerians' elected into Britain's parliament
London Attack Osinbajo urges global community to overcome extremist ideologies with greater vigour
Manchester Arena Blast Osinbajo condemns suicide attack
In Cross River Residents commend FG for Calabar-Ikot Ekpene road contract
Bee Keeping Nigeria to host African Expo 2018, says Raw Material Council
Andy Uba ‘Senator forged WAEC certificate, owes me £1.9M,’ says Investigator
Buhari President condoles with Britons over London terrorist attack
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The British Government  has said  that it is ready to invest in pipeline infrastructure, renewable energy, gas and power in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, said this while receiving the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Arkwright said that the government of Britain had genuine investment interest in the downstream, midstream and upstream sectors of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He said that the British Department for International Trade was ready to liaise with the Federal Government to invest in the country.

The High Commissioner also urged the Federal Government and the NNPC to organise a road show in London to create awareness on the possible investment opportunities available in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

According to him, so many British investors have funds which they are willing to invest in the country.

He, however, said that the process of obtaining Nigerian visa in the United Kingdom was cumbersome with three different levels of visa procurement fees and Nigeria’s postal order system.

Ughamadu, on behalf of the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, condoled with the British government over the recent terror attacks in the United Kingdom.

He commended the High Commissioner for the Commission’s promptness in issuing visas to officials of the NNPC.

He said that the corporation would sustain the cordial relations with the UK.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet
2 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
3 Buhari President meets APC Governors in London (Photo)bullet

Local

Boko Haram has intensified suicide attacks in and around Maiduguri in recent months after losing territory to the Nigerian military
In Maiduguri 2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks
Buhari meets APC Governors and chieftains
Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governors
A Nigeria Police Force officer.
Boko Haram Police arrest high ranking member in Abuja
Nigeria's former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke is currently on bail in London after being arrested in connection with a British probe into international corruption and money laundering
Diezani EFCC detectives in UK to aid $1.7b money laundering probe