Britain :  Country to invest in Nigeria’s pipeline infrastructure, gas, power

The British Government has said that it is ready to invest in pipeline infrastructure, renewable energy, gas and power in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, said this while receiving the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Arkwright said that the government of Britain had genuine investment interest in the downstream, midstream and upstream sectors of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He said that the British Department for International Trade was ready to liaise with the Federal Government to invest in the country.

The High Commissioner also urged the Federal Government and the NNPC to organise a road show in London to create awareness on the possible investment opportunities available in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

According to him, so many British investors have funds which they are willing to invest in the country.

He, however, said that the process of obtaining Nigerian visa in the United Kingdom was cumbersome with three different levels of visa procurement fees and Nigeria’s postal order system.

Ughamadu, on behalf of the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, condoled with the British government over the recent terror attacks in the United Kingdom.

He commended the High Commissioner for the Commission’s promptness in issuing visas to officials of the NNPC.

He said that the corporation would sustain the cordial relations with the UK.