Tinubu :  APC National Leader commiserates with Aregbesola over mother's death

Tinubu said the governor’s mother was a great woman who always wanted the best for her son and stood by him in prayers.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Gov. Rauf Aregbesola over the passing of his mum.

In a condolence message on Tuesday in Lagos, Tinubu said the governor’s mother was a great woman who always wanted the best for her son and stood by him in prayers.

Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola, popularly known as Iya Olobi, died in the early hours of Tuesday in Ilesa, Osun State.

”Mama Aregbesola was a great mother; an epitome of motherhood. She always wanted the best for her son and stood by him in prayers through thick and thin.

”Mama was like a mother to me as well. We would miss her and her prayers. She passed on while her son was away in Kebbi, Kebbi State in the course of national duty.

”Gov. Aregbesola was very close to his mum.  I wish I could find the right word to comfort him. I have been through that way too.

“I know how it feels to lose a mother. A mother’s place is huge in our life. No one can take the place of our mother.

”No matter how old she may be, we never wish that our dear mother leaves us. My prayer is that our prayers help comfort Aregbesola,” he said.

Tinubu condoled with the family of Gov. Aregbesola, praying that God grants her eternal rest.

”My condolences go out to other members of the Aregbesola family. We will never forget mama. We would pray for her as she prayed for us. May God give her eternal rest,” he said.

