The dreaded Boko Haram sect has released a video of three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) workers begging for their lives.

This is coming after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai asked troops in the North-East to capture the sect’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, alive or dead.

In the Channels TV video, the workers asked the Federal Government to meet the demands of the terror group, so they can be released.

The abductees also called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to come to their rescue.

Reports say they were abducted by the Abu Musab al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram on Tuesday.

One if the workers, identified as Yusuf said, “I want to call on the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to come to our rescue, to meet the demands of Soldiers of Calipha Abu Musab al-Barnawi. They have promised us that if their demands are met, they will release us immediately to go back to the work we were caught doing.

“I want to call the attention of the entire country; we were captured doing the work of exploration – of acquiring gravity, magnetic and soil geochemistry for exploration in the Nigerian sector of the Chad Basin, which will boost the economy of the nation. We were caught in the line of our service.

“I want to call the attention of the Acting President that we have seen the route we took up to this position where we are recording this video right now. I want to advise that the use of excessive force is not the solution. We want to call on the Federal Government to meet these demands and as promised, they will release us immediately.”

According to reports, the three men in the video are: Yusuf Ibrahim, Dr Solomon N. Yusuf, and Haruna, a driver.

Meanwhile, during a security briefing in Yola, Adamawa State on Thursday, July 27, 2017, the Nigerian Air Force revealed that members of the Boko Haram sect are gradually returning to Sambisa Forest.