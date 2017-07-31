Home > Local >

Boko Haram defeat 'based on false information' - PDP

The party's spokesperson said the Federal Government has been deceiving Nigerians about the state of the terrorist group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye play

The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Federal Government's position on Boko Haram, asking it to stop deceiving Nigerians with claims about the defeat of the deadly terrorist group.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the party's National Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye.

While speaking to Punch in Abuja on Sunday, July 30, 2017, Adeyeye said, "The celebration of the alleged defeat of Boko Haram was premature. There was no need for that celebration. It was based on false information and distortion of facts.

"Now, we have seen the result that Boko Haram was not defeated and that is why the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the Army chief to relocate to Maiduguri.

"This is a grand deception; you can see that.

"It has been a complete disaster. Of course, we can have challenges fighting Boko Haram, but they should not deceive Nigerians. That is very important.

"They (the government) went to start the oil exploration in order to deceive Nigerians and the international community that Boko Haram has been defeated. They will claim that after all, we are now there and exploring oil. It is all deceit."

ALSO READ: A timeline of Boko Haram's attacks in 2017

In what was Boko Haram's bloodiest attack in 2017, at least 69 people, including soldiers and civilians, died after the ambush of an oil exploration team in the Magumeri area of Borno.

The terror group's spate of suicide bombings in the country has led to the death of over 250 Nigerians, with more than 100 in July alone.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

