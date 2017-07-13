Home > Local >

Bisi Akande buries wife today

Bisi Akande APC Chieftain buries wife today, Saraki, Aregbesola others mourn

Mrs. Akande died after a brief illness on Tuesday at a private hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi play

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi

Omowunmi Akande, the late wife of a former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande is set to be buried on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Mrs. Akande died after a brief illness on Tuesday, July 11, at a private hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

She was said to have passed after a brief illness. She was aged 73,

A statement issued on behalf of the family by Mr. Femi Akande said the deceased would be buried at the Akandes' country house in Ila Orangun.

The statement partly read, "The family of Chief Bisi Akande, the Asiwaju of Ila Orangun, announces the passing to glory of our matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Omowunmi Akande.

"Our mother slept in the Lord at 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

"Aged 73 years, she will be buried at 10am tomorrow, July 13, 2017 at the Ila Orangun country house of Chief Bisi Akande. May her soul rest in peace, amen."

Dignitaries, including Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State; Bukola Saraki, the Senate President; Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, among others have expressed condolences to Chief Akande on the death of his wife.

