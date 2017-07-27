Biafran War bomb recovered by Police in Enugu

An undetonated explosive was recovered by the police in Enugu state on Wednesday, July 27, 2017.

The civil war era bomb was discovered while farming on a farmland in Amaetiti, Oji River Local Government Area of the state, on July 21.

According to the Vanguard, a police Explosive Ordinance Unit in the state successfully recovered the bomb, 47 years after the Nigerian Civil War was brought to an end.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, who said, "It was not detonated and was of a high calibre."

The Nigerian Civil War, better known as the Biafran War, was fought between the government of Nigeria and the secessionist state of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.

The war led to the death of over a million people.