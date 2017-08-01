The leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation, Benjamin Onwuka has announced that Biafra has seceded from Nigeria.

Benjamin Onwuka, who spoke to newsmen at the Enugu secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, said the announcement takes effect from August 1, 2017 marks their independence.

The Biafra Zionist Federation leader also declared himself, the interim President of Biafra.

He also hinted that his administration is an interim one, adding that he had the backing of the United States government.

Onwuka went ahead to announce some key members of the interim government’s cabinet.

Some of the prominent Nigerians on the list, are: Prof. Pat Utomi, who was named the foreign minister, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, named as the Governor of the Central Bank of Biafra.

Also, Ms. Arunma Oteh, was named the finance minister, Chief Nnia Nwodo, named as the Ambassador of the Republic of Biafra to the United States, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana was appointed the transport minister.

The former deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Labaran Maku, was named as the minister of aviation.