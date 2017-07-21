Bauchi gov sacks SSG, dissolves cabinet, appoints new team

The Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abubakar has dissolved his cabinet and sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bello Ilelah.

The governor's cabinet's disengagement was announced by the by Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and Political Affairs, Malam Saidu Maikobi on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Maikobi announced that directed the affected appointees are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their Permanent Secretaries by Friday July 21, 2017.

Maikobi also announced the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Nadada as the new SSG, while Brig-Gen Ladan Yusuf (Rtd) had been retained as Special Adviser on Security.

The new SSG, Nadada, a 1978 graduate of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, had worked with the State Ministry of Justice, Bauchi State Investment and Property Development Company Ltd and New Africa Merchant Bank Ltd, among others.

He was also the SSG from 1999 to 2006 under the administration of Alhaji Ahmed Muazu.

He had also contested as the PDP Gubernatorial candidate in 2007, but was defeated by the then ANPP candidate, Malam Isa Yuguda.