Home > Local >

Dogara :  Balarabe Musa condemns Rep's bill seeking amnesty for treasury looters

Dogara Balarabe Musa condemns Rep's bill seeking amnesty for treasury looters

The bill, sponsored by Linus Okorie was read for the first time on the floor of the House on June 14, 2017.

  • Published:
Speaker Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker Yakubu Dogara

(Paradigm)

Dogara, Dorathy Why did Speaker make a grown woman cry?
Pulse Opinion Bukola Saraki - The beautiful bride
Abdulrazak Namdas Mato's allegation about speaker untrue - Reps spokesman
Dogara “Abun takaici ne ganin cewa soja na aikin yan sanda” inji kakakin majalisa
Dorathy Mato Benue’s replaced rep member sulks over swearing-in process
Dorathy Mato Reps explain why Benue Senator was not sworn in
Ibikunle Amosun Massive turnout of dignitaries at governor's daughter's wedding
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, says the Bill before the House of Representatives seeking amnesty for treasury looters would only legitimise corruption.

Musa said in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was disappointed with the lawmakers for even discussing the bill.

“Honestly, I am terribly disappointed that a bill like that is being discussed at the National Assembly.

“The bill is immoral and it shows the level of moral degeneration the country has attained especially at the leadership level.

“The proposal to me, is a way of legitimising corruption, because you are telling people to loot and declare may be part of the loot, then you are set free.

“This is not good for Nigeria, for development and for the fight against corruption,” he said.

NAN reports that the bill, sponsored by Linus Okorie (PDP Ebonyi) was read for the first time on the floor of the House on June 14.

It seeks to allow those who looted public treasury to return certain percentage of the money in exchange for total amnesty from prosecution.

Musa who questioned the morality of the lawmakers for even discussing the bill, urged them to drop it, saying it hurt the collective interest Nigerians.

Also speaking on the issue, Chairman, Center for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Mr Debo Adeniran, said if the bill was allowed to become law, it would encourage corruption with impunity.

Adeniran said what the country needed at this time were laws that would strengthen the anti-corruption war and ensure punishment for looters.

“This bill is uncalled for because the only thing it will achieve is to encourage people to steal and return part of the money for amnesty.

“At the end, it will still be victory for corruption and that is not good for the development of the country “he said.

Adeniran also spoke on the decision of the government to publish names of looters, saying the move would go a long way in discouraging corruption.

He however urged the government to ensure judicious use of recovered looted funds so as to impact on the lives of the masses.

ALSO READ: Why did Speaker Dogara make a grown woman cry?

“Yes, the decision of the Federal Government to publish names of looters following a court order is a welcome development.

“We cannot say we are fighting corruption when people steal money at the expense of the generality of Nigerians and they cannot be identified, so the development is good for the anti-corruption war.

“However, the government must also ensure recovered monies are channeled into development projects.

“It is not justifiable to have bad roads, unemployment and all of that when recovered monies are lying somewhere.

“So government should not only publish the names but expend the recovered monies on development projects.” he said.

Image
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo; Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu during PDP Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02561/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (M) addressing party faithful during PDP Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02562/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Some members of other political parties who defected to the PDP during the party’s Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02563/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Wife of the Acting President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during a Day Out With God in Abuja. 02564/15/5/17/Sumaila Ejiga /TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during a Day Out With God in Abuja. 02565/15/5/17/Sumaila Ejiga /TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: APC Chieftain, Pa Elias Folorunsho; a beneficiary, Damilola Odunlalu; wife of the Donor; Mrs Olufunmilayo Odeneye; Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly; Mr Suraj Adekunbi; Member, representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, Rep. Olusegun Odeleye and Ogun state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Muyiwa Oladipo, at the presentation of working tools to beneficiaries of an Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme by Member, House of representatives, by Odeneye in Ijebu Ode on Sunday. 02566/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Sowing machines, Hairdryers and other tools distributed to beneficiaries of the Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme organized by Member, representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal constituency Rep. Olusegun Odeleye in Ijebu Ode on Sunday. 02567/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Candidates queuing to gain access intone of the designated halls for the on-going 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) Computer Based Test at Educational Advancement Centre, Bodija, Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02568/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of Lagos state Governor, Mrs Morenikeji Sobajo; Oyo State Chairman of the committee, Alhaji. Olalekan Alli, Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde and family member, Femi Adebayo at a briefing on the burial of the former military Governor of old Western region, retired Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo) by the committee on his burial in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02569/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Sen. Samuel Anyawu (R) Lifting the Imo FA Cup won by his Club Samdaddy FC, at the official reception of the victorious Players in his home Town Ikeduru L.G.A of Imo State on Monday (15/5/17). With him is the Special Assistant to Senate President on Inter Party Affairs, Mr Victor Asams. 02570/15/5/17/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Adeyemi Abidemi; Commissioner for Environment, Lagos State, Dr Babatunde Adejare and Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe at 2 Day Stakeholders Summit in Lagos (15/5/17) 02548/15/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02549/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02550/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN   
  • Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Finance , Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02551/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN   
  • From left: Nigeria’s ‎TVC News anchor on “Green Angle Environmental”, Ugochi Oluigbo; founder of Ruff 'n' Tumble, a children's clothing line in Nigeria, Adenike Ogunlesi; the author of a book titled: “Uplevel”, Tale Alimi; and a Nigerian fashion designer, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, during presentation of Tale Alimi’s book, “Uplevel”, in Lagos. 02552/15/5/2017/Babatunde Atlolagbe/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; His Deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Representative of National Women Association of Georgia, Prof, Femi Ajayi and Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, at the inauguration of Free Health Mission and Unveiling of medical equipments as part of activities marking 6th year anniversary of Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02553/15/5/2017/ Adeogodiran Timothy/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Oyo State commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Representative of National Women Association of Georgia, Prof. Femi Ajayi; Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli and Permanent.Secretary, Oyo State Health Management Board, Dr Biliyaminu Adigun at inauguration of Free Health Mission and unveiling of medical equipments as part of activities marking 6th year anniversary of Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17) 02554/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
  • Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text queuing to gain entrance into the designated halls for the examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02555/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Cleared Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text writing their examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02556/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • An accident scene on Kubwa Road in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02557/15/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN 
  • Dilapidated State of Community High School, Mowe, in Ogun, on Monday (15/5/17) 02557/15/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of MedShare International, Mr Ephraim Inameti; Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Chris Udofia; Another Representative of MedShare International, Mr Eben Amstrong and Director of Medical Services, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Edwin Enechukwu, at the Opening Ceremony of the MedShare International Biomedical Engineers Training at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17). 02558/15/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Muyiwa Adeleke; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Chairman, Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah and Representative of Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Neda Imasuen at the Annual Round Table on Cultural Orientation in Kaduna on Monday (15/5/17). 02559/15/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • Participants at the Annual Round Table on Cultural Orientation in Kaduna on Monday (15/5/17). 02560/15/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • From left (Front row): Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Rivers’ chapter, Dr Datonye Alasia; the National President of the NMA, Prof. Mike Ogirima; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor, Mrs Ipalibo Harry- Banigo; Vice Chairman of the NMA in Rivers, Dr Obelebra Adebigi and other members of the NMA, during a courtesy visit by the NMA President to Gov. Wike in Port Harcourt on Monday (15/5/17). 02561/15/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN 
  • Some fire fighting vehicles procured by Zamfara State Government for distribution to 14 Local Government Areas in the state, which were inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola in Gusau on Monday (14/517). 02562/15/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Senate President Bukola Saraki; the Author of the book, Antidotes for Corruption, the Nigerian Story’, Sen Dino Melaye and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, during the presentation of a book in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02563/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, during the presentation of a book , Titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Dino Malaye in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02564/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; APC National Organizing Secretary, Sen Osita Izunaso; the Author, Sen Dino Melaye, during the presentation of a book titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Malaye in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02565/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN    
  • A cross-section of dignitaries during a book presentation titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Dino Malaye, in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02566/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • Candidates writing the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Test at the JAMB office in Minna on Monday (15/5/17). 02567/15/5/2017/ Mercy Osajiugo/HB/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Director General, Bauchi State Investment, Alhaji Aminu Musa and Managing Director, Goelo Global Company Ltd, Mr Daniel Orekpo, during the Signing of Mou Between Bauchi State Government and Goelo Global Company in Bauchi on Monday (15/5/17). 03568/15/5/2017/Daji Yake/JAU/NAN 
  • Former President Goodluck Jonathan (R) with the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, during the former President’s visit to the Chief Anenih's residence in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) over the death of his son, Eugene, who reportedly slumped and died while playing Tennis in a club in Lagos on Saturday. 03569/15/5/2017/JONHSON UDEANI/ICE/NAN 
  • From Left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State , Mr Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Odubiyi and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Rep. Nurudeen Solaja, at the 2017 Ministerial News conference by Lagos-State,Ministry of Science and Technology on the 2nd Year in office of the Gov Akinwumi Ambode in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17) 
  • From Left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Steve Ayorinde; Commissioner of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, Dr Akintola Benson-Oke and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Establishments and Training, Rep. Adedayo Famakinwa, at the 2017 Ministerial News conference by Lagos-State,Ministry of Science and Technology on the 2nd Year in office of the Gov Akinwumi Ambode in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17) 03571/15/5/2017/Supo Olasunde/JAU/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet
2 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
3 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at...bullet

Local

Civilian JTF
Boko Haram Civilian JTF loses 680 members to insurgency
Nigerian Police Force
Boko Haram Police deploy 3000 personnel to towns liberated from insurgents
Plateau Governor Simon Lalong
Simon Lalong Sacked Plateau LG Chairmen, others grumble over 6 months unpaid salaries
A flooded area in Lagos
Lagos Flood Eko Disco announces power cut in Ikoyi, Victoria Island