The African Union has expressed its readiness to help Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

The AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC ) led by Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to AU gave the assurance at a ministerial roundtable with Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was on a Field Mission to the Countries of the Lake Chad Basin including Nigeria from July 30th to Aug. 1 .

Adeoye said the delegation was in Nigeria to have a firsthand knowledge of the security situation in the Lake Chad Basin region and the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the Boko Haram activities.

“We have seen the havoc wreaked by the insurgents and we have seen the environmental degradation of the Lake Chad.

“We have seen human beings whose livelihoods have been decimated by the atrocities of Boko Haram.

“We are here to show solidarity with the government of Nigeria and offer our support in tackling the menace of terrorism in all its forms and ramifications,” he said.

He said that the findings of the delegation were of great importance to the AU.

Adeoye commended Nigeria and other governments in the Lake Chad region in ensuring that peace returned to the crisis-ridden areas.

“We thank the government of Nigeria and other governments in the Lake Chad for the work done in ensuring that peace is being returned in a significant manner.

“We noticed that Maiduguri and other cities in the Lake Chad region are beginning to see law and order returning. Peace is returning,” he said.

Onyeama commended AU for supporting the “existential struggle against one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world.”

The Minister said: “terrorism is a global challenge that a lot of African countries are facing.

“We are all in this together and we have to work together.”

He said it is important that the regional body fully engage in the fight against terrorism.

He expressed hope that the findings of the delegation would help AU develop policies and strategies not only for the sub-region but also for the entire continent.

Also, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, drew the attention of the delegation to the humanitarian situation across the border of Nigeria and Cameroon.

“What happen along the border affects our operations, on daily basis we see Nigerians crossing to Cameroon. We need to re-strategise with Cameroon to protect Nigerians and assist them in their return back home."

NAN reports that NEMA said, so far, 46, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by Boko Haram insurgency have returned to Borno.

The agency said that the IDPs fled to Cameroun, Chad and Niger Republic at the peak of the insurgency.

According to reports, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo also met with the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC ).

The Acting President's Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said that Osinbajo told the delegation that the Lake Chad Basin has done a lot to curtail insurgency.