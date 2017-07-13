Army won't be involved in politics - Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured that the Nigerian Army would not be involved in politics.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday, July 12, after commissioning a water treatment plant built by the engineering corps of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu at Abakpa barracks in Enugu.

"I want to assure that the Nigerian Army will remain apolitical and responsive in the discharge of its constitutional role," he said at the event.

On the water project, Buratai hoped that the treatment plant, which has the capacity to supply one million litres of water daily, would help to address water scarcity in Enugu.

ALSO READ: Army University to take off in September – COAS

Also present at the event were the Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Dave Umahi, respectively.

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, was represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke.